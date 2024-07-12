NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,724.0 days.
NEC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NIPNF opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. NEC has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $88.42.
About NEC
