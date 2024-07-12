Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $652.75 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $650.34 and its 200-day moving average is $595.84. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.