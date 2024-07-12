Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $146.87, with a volume of 181238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.12.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX
Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.37.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.