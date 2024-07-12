Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $169.00 to $173.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $148.75 and last traded at $146.87, with a volume of 181238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.12.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NBIX

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,697 shares of company stock worth $13,377,515 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.