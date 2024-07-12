New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$2.10 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.06.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Gold

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.27.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$258.98 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.