Nicola T. Allais Sells 1,764 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $20.03 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.05.

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.