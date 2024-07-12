NiSource (NYSE:NI) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE NI opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.92.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in NiSource by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after buying an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,090,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,646 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

