Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading Down 9.1%

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 197,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

