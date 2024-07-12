Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 12,237 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 315.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 223 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $88.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

