Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 509 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

