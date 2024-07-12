Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 516 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 318,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 104,131 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE ARE opened at $124.83 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

