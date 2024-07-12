Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 622 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,969,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,829,000 after acquiring an additional 189,706 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,641,000 after buying an additional 186,337 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,062,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,042,000 after buying an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $107,893,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

