Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $99.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $283,164.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

