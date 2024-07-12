Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roblox by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Roblox by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after purchasing an additional 338,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $10,059,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,620.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.