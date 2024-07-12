Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.