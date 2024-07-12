Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,916,000 after buying an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,347,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 462,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $51.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

