Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total value of $18,880,759.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,823 shares of company stock worth $117,054,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $141.10 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.69.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

