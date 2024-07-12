Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

GRMN opened at $166.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its 200 day moving average is $145.09. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $171.64.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

