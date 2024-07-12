Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.06 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.86. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

