Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.13 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. DZ Bank cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.28 and its 200 day moving average is $188.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

