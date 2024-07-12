Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.17 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

