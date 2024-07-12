Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.1% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $106.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $107.91. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

