Nordea Investment Management AB Has $522.62 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,987 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $522,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

