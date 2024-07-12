Nordea Investment Management AB Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.66 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $142.92 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

