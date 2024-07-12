Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $394.11 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.