Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 22 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,427.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,574.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,594.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1,509.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,597.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.