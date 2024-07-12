Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 268 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SUI opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

