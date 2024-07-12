Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 9 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $246,031,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $8,069.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,577.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,517.62. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

