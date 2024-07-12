Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 350.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $77.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEGN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

