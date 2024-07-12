Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

