Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,713 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 981,103 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,129 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 156,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.