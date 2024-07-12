Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,302,532 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302,532 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 136.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 23.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 512,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

