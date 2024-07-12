Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 400 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 158,141 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY opened at $78.74 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.45.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RDY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

