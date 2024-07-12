Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 502 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.23. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

