North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NYSE:NOA opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in North American Construction Group by 686.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

