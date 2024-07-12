Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Technologies International

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Further Reading

