Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

