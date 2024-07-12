Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $432.10 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after purchasing an additional 621,636 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $108,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

