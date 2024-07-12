Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.