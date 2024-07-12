Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $66.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 1961453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

