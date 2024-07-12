Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,599,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,363,411 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui bought 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 596,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,500. 36.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 738,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 507,452 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 460,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,972 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

