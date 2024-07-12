Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $14.89.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
