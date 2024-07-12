Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,392.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.