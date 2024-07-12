NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average is $88.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 779.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 991.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 132,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 148,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 135,805 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 299,332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $43,580,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

