NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 385,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 810.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,145,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253,495 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 846.4% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

