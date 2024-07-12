NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $180.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $134.49 and last traded at $134.26. Approximately 85,151,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 470,542,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 779.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 991.4% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 132,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after buying an additional 120,795 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 148,706 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 135,805 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.7% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,336,000 after buying an additional 299,332 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $43,580,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
