NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $330.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $274.58 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average of $245.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

