Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.65 on Friday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Olaplex by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Olaplex by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Olaplex by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

See Also

