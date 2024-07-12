Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.54. 371,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,996,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 787,242 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

