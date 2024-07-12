On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1,011.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,814 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ONON stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

