Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.7%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $141.62. Approximately 1,231,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 8,605,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $393.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 in the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

