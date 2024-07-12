Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORXGF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

