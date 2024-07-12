Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of ORXGF opened at $2.82 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.
About Orca Energy Group
